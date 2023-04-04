Quick action by Idaho County detention officer saved inmate's life

GRANGEVILLE — A detention sergeant with the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office was commended by the county commissioners Tuesday for saving the life of an inmate who had attempted suicide.
Patrick Adler was on the job Nov. 18 when he noticed on a surveillance camera that one of the inmates in the maximum security cell had moved off to one corner and appeared to be slumping down.
“When he went to check on him, (Adler) found him attached to a ligature” in an attempt to hang himself, Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer said.
When Adler pulled on the ligature, it broke and the inmate fell to the ground. Adler immediately administered life-saving actions and revived the inmate.
“(Adler) did an absolutely amazing job and the guy lived,” Ulmer said. “He was paying attention to his job.”
Ulmer said there are often “issues” in the jail with inmates threatening or attempting to harm themselves, but this is only the second time since he’s been sheriff over two-plus years that there has been an attempted suicide.
These problems are likely to decrease somewhat, the sheriff added, when the county constructs its new jail and sheriff’s office facility later this year.
“Some of these things should be taken care of because of how the cells will be constructed,” Ulmer said, adding that the jail will have better surveillance technology.
“But a lot of these things go back to these guys working in there,” Ulmer said. “Our detention staff there is doing an amazing job. The best camera system in the world won’t make a difference if the (jailers) aren’t paying attention. (The staff is) good at making things work for us and they’re a very valuable part of this organization.”