Quick action by Idaho County detention officer saved inmate's life

Idaho County detention sergeant Patrick Adler, right, receives a plague from Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer during a presentation Tuesday.

GRANGEVILLE — A detention sergeant with the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office was commended by the county commissioners Tuesday for saving the life of an inmate who had attempted suicide.

Patrick Adler was on the job Nov. 18 when he noticed on a surveillance camera that one of the inmates in the maximum security cell had moved off to one corner and appeared to be slumping down.