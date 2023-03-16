A grass fire burned 15 to 20 acres west of Clarkston Thursday.
Could a snowstorm in August be any stranger?
“I think everyone was surprised,” said Noel Hardin, Asotin County fire chief. “This time of year, you don’t expect to have this kind of fire activity.”
The unusual occurrence was sparked when a property owner burning tumbleweeds out of a culvert on Silcott Hills Road lost control of the fire.
The grassy hillsides welcomed the flames. They bake all summer long and the vegetation cures into a receptive fuel for fires. Winter rain and snow adds moisture to the soil but the vegetation remains dormant until spring green up.
“The ground is moist but the grass on top of it is dry,” said Hardin. “Low humidities and a little bit of wind and it took off.”
Hardin deployed hand crews and brush trucks to fight the fire. Personnel from the Clarkston and Asotin fire departments assisted with the work. The fire split into two flanks and wind that gusted up to 20 miles per hour made suppression difficult.
“A couple of times we had some pretty good flame lengths," Hardin said. "That surprised me.”
Hardin called in a helicopter that dropped water on the flames.
“That really helped slow it down so we could get in and knock the rest of it out,” he said.