Of Friday, March 17, 2023
Divorces
Of Friday, March 17, 2023
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Tia Francesca Allen and Wesley John Jakkola
John M. Lane and Rene Lane
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Jody J. Brown, 41, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, both felonies. Sentenced to 2 years jail with 30 days discretionary penitentiary suspended with both cases concurrent, four years felony probation and pay $531 in fees.
Shandi R. Bell, 37, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), both felonies. Sentenced to Idaho Department of Correction 2 years, retained jurisdiction 365 days for each charge with both cases to run concurrent and pay $571 in fees.
Kelly D. Lindhol, 42, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2 years jail with 30 days discretionary with penitentiary suspended, four years felony probation and pay $285.50 in fees.
Judge Michelle Evans
Elijah S. Candler, 26, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 3 years and 90 days to 4 years jail with 30 with nine days suspended with penitentiary suspended, three years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $845.50 in fees.
Crystal L. Schrecengost, 42, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), both felonies. Sentenced to 2-5 years Idaho Department of Correction with 30 days discretionary and penitentiary suspended to run concurrently, five years probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $1,131 in fees.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.