Zaavan E. D. Cafaro, 29, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 180 days jail, 100 days suspended, credited with 88 days, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months and pay $702.50 in fees.
Kevin J. Bleyer, 51, of New York, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail, 50 days suspended, credited with two days, driver’s license suspended 90 days, 86 hours of community service, 24 months supervised probation and pay $1,260.10 in fees.
Kylee R. Tolle, 29, homeless, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 67 days jail, credited with 67 days, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $702.50 in fees.
John R. Berney, 40, of Moscow, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 27 days suspended, credited with three days, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months and pay $1,452.50 in fees.
Judge Victoria Olds
Danielle A. Adelsbach, 27, homeless, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing April 10.
Shaun T. Claypool, 28, of Clarkston, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl and methamphetamine), both felonies. Status conference hearing April 3.