Of Friday, March 24, 2023
Births
Of Friday, March 24, 2023
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Alyssa and Peter Everett, of Lewiston, a son, Emmett Joel Everett, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Suzanne Coffelt and Barry Dean Klettke, both of Clarkston.
Jimmie Ray Nails Jr. and Sang Mercy Jepkosgei, both of Pullman.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Allie Danielle Seibly and Wyatt M. Seibly.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Michael R. Bolin, 38, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of attempted strangulation, both felonies. Status conference hearing April 3.
Heather M. Rogers, 38, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing April 3.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Daniel J. Christianson, 41, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to four counts of intimidating a public servant.
Michael O. McClinn, 39, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree malicious mischief and resisting arrest.
Tyler L.J. Pedersen, 26, Port Orchards, residential burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm, sentenced to 30 months in prison.
Cory L. Horton, 39, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree theft.
Dylan J. Taylor, 28, Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to four counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of second-degree theft.
Robert A. Anderson, 27, Clarkston, third-degree assault, domestic violence, three counts of third-degree theft, sentenced to 43 months in prison.
Howard W. Richardson, 52, Clarkston, felony harassment, five counts of violation of a court order, second-degree identity theft, sentenced to 90 days in jail.
