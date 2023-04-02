Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
Updated: April 2, 2023 @ 1:02 am
———
GRANGEVILLE — A request for municipal services has opened up a larger issue for the City of Grangeville that may lead into changing allowed usages in the industrial zone.
At the March 20 Grangeville City Council meeting, Animal Rescue Foundation President Terri Tackett spoke to the nonprofit group’s work on pending property along the truck route to locate a regional shelter facility. As part of this, ARF is requesting the facility — upon its development — be connected to city water and sewer services; however, without the requirement as per municipal code to be annexed within city limits.
Receiving this guarantee by the city will be part of ARF’s presentation to the Idaho County Commission in coming weeks as the group seeks an exception to the county’s subdivision ordinance concerning land proposed for the shelter project.
“We would like to connect to city services,” Tackett said, rather than the alternative of a septic system and drain field that could potentially leach into adjacent municipally owned property.
Annexation is an issue for ARF at this point, she explained, as plans are still in development with several factors still undetermined such as facility size and plans for growth. Primarily, however, is were the land — currently within the county and also the city’s area of impact — to be annexed into the city, it would come in as industrial Zone D. Usages not allowed within this zone, she said, includes both kennels and animal shelters.
“We’d like the city council to consider adding that permitted use (animal shelters) for the industrial zone,” Tackett said.
Mayor Wes Lester later clarified for the council that, from the discussion, ARF would be in favor of annexation if that usage were permitted in the zone.
ARF wants to have plans for a facility that will accommodate growth, “as this area is growing and the need for a shelter is growing,” Tackett said, adding they are seeing an increasing number of calls both within the city and in the county relating to animals both lost and abandoned.
Facility construction is tentatively set to begin in 2025, “unless we get some massive funding influx from somewhere,” she said.
In subsequent council discussion on the ARF request, it was explained how city code would need to be changed. One would be modifying allowed uses within the industrial zone to include animal shelters. However, Lester cautioned, “there’s a lot of stuff in there that needs cleaned up,” noting, for example, “I’m not sure that blacksmith shops need to be included anymore.”
Councilors Beryl Grant and Scott Winkler added caution also on reviewing allowed uses so they don’t accidentally eliminate one that is currently in operation, but as well, raising whether they want to permanently include the uses in question.
“If we change the whole ordinance so that dog kennels are allowed in the industrial zone, they could be anywhere in the zone,” Winkler said. “This is fine on the outskirts of town, but do you want it in the center of town in an industrial zone?”
— David Rauzi, Editor, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
