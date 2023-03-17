Report: Idaho elderly behind 8 ball

Amanda Bartlett

BOISE — Idaho’s shortage of workers providing direct care to elderly people and those with disabilities exceeds nationwide shortages, leaving those who rely on those services in grim conditions, according to a report released by the Office of Performance Evaluations.

OPE released its findings at a Joint Legislative Oversight Committee meeting Thursday; the office was directed to complete the report by the committee last session and could not release its findings until the committee approved it.