Rock thrower breaks water main

City of Pullman workers repair a water main Monday on Kamiaken Street after it broke Sunday along the South Fork of the Palouse River. Several businesses were closed without water.

 Zach Wilkinson

PULLMAN — A man who threw rocks into a creek accidentally broke a downtown water main Sunday afternoon.

A large column of water was sent into the air after a water main ruptured in the creek near the Neill Public Library. The break caused a water outage for two local businesses and low water pressure to residences in the area. City crews worked to isolate the rupture, and water pressure was restored to homes. But some businesses were still without water Monday afternoon.