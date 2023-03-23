Business People of the Year

Edmund Schweitzer III

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories is part of a growing list of businesses, organizations and government groups that have endorsed the campaign to rebuild Clarkston High School.

SEL supports the $79.4 million bond at a tax rate of $2.84 per $1,000 of assessed value, SEL founder Edmund Schweitzer and his wife Beatriz Schweitzer announced in a statement Wednesday. The company cites the new school design, using the existing property, engaging community members and industry partners, and providing more space for classroom and common areas.