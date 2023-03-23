Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories is part of a growing list of businesses, organizations and government groups that have endorsed the campaign to rebuild Clarkston High School.
SEL supports the $79.4 million bond at a tax rate of $2.84 per $1,000 of assessed value, SEL founder Edmund Schweitzer and his wife Beatriz Schweitzer announced in a statement Wednesday. The company cites the new school design, using the existing property, engaging community members and industry partners, and providing more space for classroom and common areas.
“This new school project is our opportunity to create closer ties than ever, between local businesses and the many continuing education opportunities in the (Lewiston-Clarkston) Valley and nearby,” Edmund Schweitzer said in a news release on YesCHS.com.
SEL is the largest private employer in the region and contributed to career technical education programs at Lewiston High School and the Lewis-Clark State College Schweitzer Career and Technical Education Center.
Three health care facilities also endorsed the bond for a new high school: Tri-State Memorial Hospital, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and Catalyst Medical Group. All medical care facilities cited the need for nurses, physicians and medical staffs to fill vacancies in the next decade. They also stated the need for a high school facility that would attract medical professionals to the area.
The new high school would also have classes for students to become certified nursing assistants and begin working at local care centers. Tri-State has agreed to partner with the Clarkston School District to offer the certified nursing class and employment opportunities for students.
The Clarkston Professional Fire Union also submitted a resolution supporting the bond, citing safety and security improvements including separate vehicular entrances for students, staff and visitors. The new design will also enable the school to have an EMT certification course for high school students.
The city of Clarkston and the Lewis-Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce both adopted resolutions supporting the bond. The city and chamber cited the need for quality education, the role a high school plays in recruiting and retaining employees and improved safety for students and staff. The chamber also noted the facility would be a gathering place in the community for graduations, performances and athletic events.
Other economic organizations in support of the bond include the Inland Northwest Workforce Council and Southeast Washington Economic Development Association. Both say their organizations support the measure to help students become job-ready when they leave high school and help the local workforce to fill jobs and retain and recruit employees.
Clarkston Education Association is the union that represents more than 160 professional education employees in the Clarkston School District and has adopted a resolution in support of the measure citing career technical education classroom, gathering spaces and improving safety and security of educators.
The letters of endorsement from businesses and organizations can be read in full at YesCHS.com.