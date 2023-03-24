Lewis-Clark State KinderCollege students, left to right, LaVella Madkins, 5, Jemma Suarez, 5, and Gracelynn Daly, 4, crowd under a baby Yoda umbrella Thursday after Suarez felt a drop of rain during their outdoor playtime on the KinderCollege playground in Lewiston.
March does not seem destined to roar out like a lion but there may be some bobcat-type weather snarls in store for the next week or so.
Temperatures are expected to be cooler though the weekend with rain and possible snow showers, said Charlotte Dewey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Spokane.
“So it’s kind of cooler than what is typical for our first part of the spring but not out of the realm of normal,” Dewey said Thursday.
“We’re used to seeing cooler weather in mid- to late-March with some light snow and an accumulation of showers. We’re very typical for now.”
Even the Farmers’ Almanac predicts a “soggy, shivering spring ahead” with spring taking its time to arrive.
Weather this weekend is expected to be in the upper 40s and low 50s for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley; mid-40s for Moscow and Pullman; and in the upper 30s for Grangeville and the Camas Prairie.
Prolonged periods of light to moderate snow is forecast for the Cascade passes with winter driving conditions through this evening. Breezy southwest winds were expected across the Columbia Basin and Palouse with gusts up to 30 to 45 mph around Pomeroy, Alpowa Summit and southwestern Whitman County.
Dewey said by late next week a gradual warm-up is likely with temperatures in the upper 50s in the valley and close to 50 in the outlying regions.
“It’s not going to be a rapid warm-up but gradual,” she added.
Currently there is no sign that this will be a wetter than normal spring.
“There will be gradual warming through March and into April but there’s no signal that shows a wet spring,” Dewey said. “Some showers and light snowfall but nothing drastic.”
For those planning a weekend getaway, gas prices around the region also are staying steady for the time being.
The American Automobile Association noted Idaho’s average gas price Thursday was $3.59 a gallon. Washington’s average price was $4.24 and nationwide the average prices for regular gas was $3.43.
In Asotin County, the average was $3.61 a gallon and $3.23 a gallon in Nez Perce County.