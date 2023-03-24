‘Soggy, shivering spring ahead’

Lewis-Clark State KinderCollege students, left to right, LaVella Madkins, 5, Jemma Suarez, 5, and Gracelynn Daly, 4, crowd under a baby Yoda umbrella Thursday after Suarez felt a drop of rain during their outdoor playtime on the KinderCollege playground in Lewiston.

March does not seem destined to roar out like a lion but there may be some bobcat-type weather snarls in store for the next week or so.

Temperatures are expected to be cooler though the weekend with rain and possible snow showers, said Charlotte Dewey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Spokane.

