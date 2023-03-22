Suicide specialist: Show the person you care

James Hansen, a veteran and rural suicide prevention peer specialist with the Washington State Department of Veteran Affairs, discusses the importance of suicide prevention education Tuesday at VFW Post 1443 in Clarkston. According to stopsoldiersuicide.org, veterans are at a higher risk of suicide than those who did not serve by 57 percent and suicide is the second leading cause of death among veterans under the age of 45.

 Austin Johnson

There is hope.

Those are three of the most important words to remember if you or a loved one is thinking about ending your life, said James Hansen, a rural suicide prevention specialist based in Cheney.