Spring is right around the corner but you know as soon as you switch out your snow tires it’s going to snow again.
Winter is like that. Comes in early; doesn’t want to let up. Gives us a few teasers, as if things are really beginning to turn around and we can get out in the garden soon. And then, just as we get our hopes up we get blasted by another snowstorm.
One of the big problems with these fake spring starts is that people tend to overdo in anticipation of better weather. What this often means is that folks way over-order seeds for the gardens they plan to plant this year.
I am right now looking at a bulging manilla envelope of garden seeds I ordered back in January when we had a nice little break in the cold spell and I foolishly believed I could seed early. Or maybe I just wanted to believe that — I have often said human beings’ powers of self-deception are amazing. If we could bottle it, we’d live forever.
In any case I ordered enough garden seeds to plant a 10-acre farm. I live on a regular city lot and garden space is limited. So why did I do this?
Well, I do it every year. It’s my way of pushing back against wintry weather in the belief that maybe this year the Earth will tilt in my favor and we’ll get a growing season that starts in April.
Just another little exercise in self-deception. If it does snow (and the National Weather Service does forecast that up here on the Camas Prairie next week) don’t go out and build a snowman, for cryin’ out loud. Old Man Winter is playing mind games with us and we don’t need to encourage that behavior.
Instead, put on a pair of shorts and sandals without stockings and go outside on your deck and drink a lemonade. And with all your powers of self-deception, will spring to show up.
But if your knees start turning blue, go back inside and put some pants on.