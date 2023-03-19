Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Consideration of resolution approving a Sourcewell Cooperative Contract with Johnson Controls — action item.
Consideration of resolution authorizing Douglas Nelson, as Fire Mitigation Coordinator and Hazardous Fuels Treatment Project Manager, to execute a FY 2024 State Fire Assistance WUI Grant Application — action item.
Consideration of resolution to repeal and replace Resolution No. 2023-01-002, Instrument No. 904980 — action item.
Consideration of resolution to repeal and replace Resolution No. 2023-01-003, Instrument No. 904981 — action item.
Consideration of resolution providing for determination and disposition of surplus property of Nez Perce County — action item.
Consideration of resolution authorizing Nez Perce County to donate bulbs, ballast and starters for lighting to the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds — action item.
Consideration of resolution approving a Solid Waste Franchise Agreement with Latah Sanitation Inc., an Idaho corporation dba Inland North Waste — action item.
Consideration of resolution adopting the Findings of Fact, Conclusions of Law and Decision of an application for a waiver from the platting requirements for properties located adjacent to Deer Creek Road pursuant to Nez Perce County Land Development Code — action item.
Consideration of resolution adopting the Findings of Fact, Conclusions of Law and Decision of an application for a waiver from the administrative land division requirements for property adjacent to River Rock Drive pursuant to Nez Perce County Land Development Code — action item.
Consideration of resolution approving an Agreement for Project Management Services for fire mitigation and hazardous fuels treatment projects — action item.
Congressional update from Kaci Ralstin, Tony Snodderly and Clinton Daniels, representatives of Congressional delegation.
Other meetings on second floor of Brammer Buildings
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
Avista Parcel on Gun Club Road — a request for a waiver to the subdivision platting requirements, to legitimize a 5.6-acre parcel that wasn’t created in accordance with the subdivision ordinance; and to request further reduction to the lot area to facilitate a boundary line adjustment. Parcel adjacent to the substation at 3105 10th St., Lewiston Area of City Impact.
Floodplain ordinance update.
Violation procedure discussion.
Other administrative issues.
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
Gun Club area discussion.
Courthouse discussion.
Other administrative issues.
Executive session.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
FHWA Flood Damages Repair Status — Lenore Bridge Feasibility Study, Cherrylane Bridge.
Road Department updates — Weight restricted roads, area road projects, White Bridge, Spiral Highway, Tom Beall Road.
Other administra-tive issues.
Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Agenda:
Consideration and decision on taking certain delinquent properties in Nez Perce County via tax deed
Asotin County Commission
Time: 5 p.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Executive session — personnel.
Jerry Chaves, preside/CEO, Valley Vision.
Charles Eaton, Public Works Director/County Engineer, authorizing MPO matching funds — action item.
Agreement between Asotin County Fair and P9 Rodeo Company — stock contractor — action item.
Agreement between Asotin County Fair and Inland NW Toyota Dealers — sponsorship — action item.
Associate development organization certification/designation — action item.
Committee reports.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Asotin-Anatone High School Library, 215 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Executive session to discuss the superintendent’s evaluation.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor, Community Development Building, 215 D St.
Agenda:
Reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards for conditional use permit application by Taunia Hosking to expand existing group daycare to have 13 children or more on a 1.16-acre lot at 1827 Grelle Ave. — action item.
Public hearing and land use actions by Greco Land Development and adoption of reasoned statement for 14.27 undeveloped acres known as Skyview Estates Phase III south of Powers Avenue and east of 22nd Street be annexed into the city of Lewiston and placed in the suburban residential R1 zoning district — action item. A public hearing was held on Feb. 8. This is an additional public hearing on the same actions to include the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District as a property owner.
Urban Renewal Agency Board
Time: Noon Tuesday
Place: Conference room, Lewiston City Hall, 1134 F St.
Agenda:
City of Lewiston U.S. Highway 12/Main St. intersection, $10,315 — action item.
Presentation of annual audit — action item.
Adoption of annual report — action item.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization Technical Adisory Committee
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Bell Building second-floor meeting room, 215 D St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Citizen comments.
Urban SDK will provide training to TAX members on the Urban SDK platform.