Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Chris Kemp, chief operations officer, opioid settlement and participation.
John Hilderbrand, sheriff, permission to apply for Cops Hiring Program grant.
Eric Boggan, vocational program manager, permission to replace job developer position.
Charles Eaton, public works director, multiple materials awards.
Agreement between Asotin County Hells Canyon Rodeo and Asotin Lions Club for a beer garden during rodeo.
Asotin County fairground arena membership discussion.
Executive session on agency enforcement actions.
Administrative work session.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor conference room of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Decision on replacing White Bridge with deliberation about if the county can meet the construction deadline and if the county will pay the difference between the grant funding and the cost of construction – action item.
Other agenda on first floor of Brammer Building:
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
Bi-weekly courthouse construction update.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda:
Ordinance amending city park rules and regulations.
Resolution authorizing the city to enter into an agreement to settle pending public records litigation.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Public hearing, resolution and first reading of ordinance on proposal to amend the comprehensive plan land use designation from low density suburban residential to medium density residential for almost nine acres east of 18th Street, north of Airway Avenue and south of unimproved Bryden Avenue – action item.
Acceptance of donation of brown landscape stackable stones from Nez Perce County – action item.
Consideration of extending the time for Phase 1B by 45 calendar days for the Fire Station 4 Project – action item.
Addendum to grant funding agreement for the Lewiston Community Center Bus Transfer Stop Construction – action item.
Contract in the amount of $248,685 for 19th Avenue sidewalk infill 15th to 16th between the city of Lewiston and Knox Concrete – action item.
Resolution declaring that an emergency exists and that the public interest and necessity demand the immediate expenditure of public money for the design and construction of an interim solution for water storage in the high zone of the city of Lewiston’s water system — action item.
Appointment of Matthew Ruth to Disability Advisory Commission for three-year term – action item.
Appointments of Ryan Rehder, Laura Wright, Kayleigh Philippi and Kevin Kelly to Public Works Advisory Commission for three-year terms – action item.
Reappointment of James Kirk to Parks and Recreation Commission for three-year term – action item.
Reappointment of Josh Brown to Library Board for five-year term – action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Ordinance on Public Utility District franchise.
Ordinance to amend a city rule.
Ordinance on sewer rates.
Consent agenda include international building codes, surplus vehicles, street maintenance, sewer system operator agreement.
Asotin County Cemetery District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Vineland Cemetery office, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Signing of vouchers.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County Family Aquatic Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Reports from Jessica West, aquatics manager, and Scott Stoll, director.
Facility committee update.
Fundraising update.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: PUD office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston.
Agenda:
City sewer city transition activity report.
Addendum to city sewer system operator agreement.
Resolution to accept city sewer system budget.
Resolution setting city sewer system rates.
Resolution to accept city franchise agreement.
Commission and manager reports.