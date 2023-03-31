Three people were arrested on numerous drug charges after allegedly using substances in the parking lot of Clearwater River Casino.
Idaho State Police responded around 8 p.m. Wednesday to the casino after a report of three people in a vehicle smoking blue pills. Four troopers arrived on scene, two approached the vehicle and stayed with the individuals and two others went into the casino to watch security footage. The security video allegedly showed Michael C. McReynolds, 34, of Lewiston; Annie C. R. Burke, 35, of Lewiston; and Rebecca A. Seubert, 42, of Cottonwood, passing a lighter and tinfoil to one another, and McReynolds allegedly handing Seubert a blue pill, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The two troopers then returned outside to speak with McReynolds, Seubert and Burke. As troopers were talking with McReynolds, he was emptying his pockets and then allegedly put a piece of plastic in his mouth. Troopers told him he needed to spit out what he was trying to swallow or he would be charged with destruction of evidence. McReynolds eventually spit out a piece of plastic that contained a pill wrapped in tinfoil, according to the affidavit.
Later, during a search of the vehicle, troopers found 23 unused needles, one needle with a brown substance that was believed to be heroin, 3.6 grams of marijuana, 4.1 grams of methamphetamine, 5.6 grams of cocaine, a light bulb converted into a pipe as well as other drug paraphernalia and tinfoil under the driver’s seat with one blue pill on it.
McReynolds was charged with possession of a controlled substance for fentanyl and destruction of evidence, both felonies, as well as a misdemeanor charge of drug paraphernalia. He faces a maximum sentence of seven years and/or a $15,000 fine for the possession charge and five years and/or $10,000 for the destruction of evidence charge.
Burke was charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance for fentanyl and cocaine and two misdemeanor counts for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. She faces a maximum sentence of seven years and/or $15,000 for each felony charge.
Seubert was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl as well as two misdemeanor charges for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. She faces a maximum of seven years and/or $15,000 for each felony charge.
All three appeared before Magistrate Judge Victoria Olds on Thursday via Zoom at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. All three will have their next court appearance April 10.