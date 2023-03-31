Three people were arrested on numerous drug charges after allegedly using substances in the parking lot of Clearwater River Casino.

Idaho State Police responded around 8 p.m. Wednesday to the casino after a report of three people in a vehicle smoking blue pills. Four troopers arrived on scene, two approached the vehicle and stayed with the individuals and two others went into the casino to watch security footage. The security video allegedly showed Michael C. McReynolds, 34, of Lewiston; Annie C. R. Burke, 35, of Lewiston; and Rebecca A. Seubert, 42, of Cottonwood, passing a lighter and tinfoil to one another, and McReynolds allegedly handing Seubert a blue pill, according to the probable cause affidavit.