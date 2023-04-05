GRANGEVILLE — Waving signs and banners reading: “Stop Political Arrests; Stop Democrates Witch Hunts,” “Jesus is my Savior; Trump is my President,” and “God, Guns and Country–Trump 2024,” about 60 people gathered outside the Idaho County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon to protest Donald Trump's indictment and arrest by the Manhattan district attorney.
“For several decades now, the Democrats have been supporting abortion of our unborn children,” said Vincent Rundhaug, chairperson of the Idaho County Republican Central Committee, as he addressed the crowd.
“They’ve been supporting the abortion of our second amendment. They’ve been supporting the abortion of our free speech and our ability to worship Christ as we want to worship.
“And our Democrats have finally supported the abortion for the rule of law, as of yesterday,” Rundhaug added. “And this is what we’re here for. This is the final line. This is what they call the Rubicon.”
As the rally went on, several vehicles drove by on Main Street, some honking horns and a couple of people yelling counter-slogans.
“Go Biden,” hollered one woman, pumping her fist in the air.
“Kiss my ass,” responded one of the Trump supporters.
From another car, a man yelled: “F--- you!”
There was no audible response from the other side.
Mark Imus, who organized Wednesday’s event, described it as a peaceful, silent protest “not necessarily because of Trump’s arrest, but that’s part of it.
“But what we’re protesting is the weaponization of the government using the legal system to go after its political opponents. And this is really no different than third world countries and banana republics,” Imus said.
“And it’s an affront to our democracy, as far as I’m concerned.”
Buck Weckman moved to Grangeville from Northern California about three years ago. He said liberals in his former state have taken over the government there and destroyed it.
“I’ve always been a conservative and this is something that we’re losing — marriage, good schools and a belief in some type of higher power than yourselves. The family has been destroyed — that’s why we have such a high crime problem in the United States.”
Weckman said the Democratic party of today is not the same as it was when he was a young man.
“Today it’s not just a difference in political views,” Weckman said. “It’s a difference between good and evil. And the Democrats are evil.”
When asked if high moral values are important to him, why he supports Trump, who is accused of a sexual liaison with a porn star, Weckman replied: “Because now the situation is so grave, what he (Trump) was doing and what he could do in improving our quality of life far outweighs a few off-colored words. He gets the job done.”
Rundhaug ended his talk also accusing the Democrats of waging war “on our country’s culture and our country’s values. This is what we’re here for — to protest that.”