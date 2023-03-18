Two drivers arrested following car crash

Lewiston police officers take the alleged driver of the rolled over vehicle into custody Friday after he was involved in an accident with one other vehicle near the Winco grocery store in Lewiston.

 Austin Johnson

Two people involved in a non-injury vehicle accident were arrested on active warrants after the crash.

Lewiston police officers were dispatched Friday to a traffic collision at 12:51 p.m. at 2001 17th St. near Winco. At the scene officers determined that Damian Hester, 39, of Orofino, who was driving south in a silver 2007 Chevy Equinox, and Jedidiah Michaud-Almond, 44, of Clarkston, and a passenger in a blue 1999 Dodge Dakota were in the southbound left turn lane of 17th Street attempting to turn into the Winco parking lot. Hester allegedly failed to maintain his lane as he drove south on 17th Street and the front driver’s side of the Equinox struck the rear of the Dodge. The impact caused the Equinox to flip on its side where it came to rest, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department.