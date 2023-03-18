Two drivers arrested following car crash

Two people involved in a non-injury vehicle accident were arrested on active warrants after the crash.
Lewiston police officers were dispatched Friday to a traffic collision at 12:51 p.m. at 2001 17th St. near Winco. At the scene officers determined that Damian Hester, 39, of Orofino, who was driving south in a silver 2007 Chevy Equinox, and Jedidiah Michaud-Almond, 44, of Clarkston, and a passenger in a blue 1999 Dodge Dakota were in the southbound left turn lane of 17th Street attempting to turn into the Winco parking lot. Hester allegedly failed to maintain his lane as he drove south on 17th Street and the front driver’s side of the Equinox struck the rear of the Dodge. The impact caused the Equinox to flip on its side where it came to rest, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department.
During the investigation officers discovered both drivers had active warrants for their arrest. Hester was arrested for failure to appear on a separate misdemeanor traffic offense and faced new charges related to the collision including inattentive driving and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, according to the release.
Michaud-Almond was arrested on warrants for driving without privileges and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors. He was also booked on new charges from the collision including driving without privileges, failure to provide proof of insurance, fictitious display of a license plate and failing to register a vehicle, all infractions or misdemeanors, according to the release.