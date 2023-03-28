Two men with experience as fire chiefs will interview in person Friday for the same job at the city of Lewiston.
Jay Wittwer previously was the city of Tukwila, Wash., fire chief before the position was absorbed when the department became part of a larger fire district, said Carol Maurer, the city of Lewiston’s public information officer.
Scott Goodwin most recently was the interim fire chief with the city of Rio Vista, Calif., between San Francisco and Sacramento. Goodwin took the California position understanding it was interim, Maurer said.
Goodwin owns and operates Comtac Training, a professional consulting company that specializes in public safety issues, according to a news release issued today by the city of Lewiston.
The city announced the names today after interviewing a pool of eight candidates remotely by video Friday. One applicant withdrew from the running after the interview. Another, who had been selected as one of three finalists, dropped out today.
The city is seeking someone to succeed Travis Myklebust, who is retiring May 31, following a more than 30-year career with the Lewiston Fire Department.
Both Wittwer and Goodwin have more than 35 years of fire experience and hold masters degrees in public administration.
Wittwer worked in the city of North Las Vegas for almost 30 years ending in 2016. He started as a firefighter and
eventually was promoted to battalion chief. He left North Las Vegas to take the job at Tukwila.
Goodwin began his firefighting career at the city of San Bernardino Fire Department and was a fire captain responsible for supervision and training at a fire station for 13 years ending in 1996, according to his LinkedIn profile.
He went to the city of Santa Fe Springs, Calif., and served as a division chief from 1996 to 2010, according to the profile.
The in-person part of the city of Lewiston screening will include interviews with Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson and panels of city directors, fire department staff, union members and city council members.
A meet-and-greet event that’s open to the public will be from 4-5:30 p.m. Friday on the second floor of the Lewiston City Library at 411 D St. It’s hosted by Lewiston Firefighters IAFF Local 1773. The candidates also will tour the city.