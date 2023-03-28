The University of Idaho Extension Ag Talk Tuesdays online series will begin on May 2 and end on Aug. 15. The first discussion will focus on the water outlook and the final discussion will feature economic outlooks. Other topics have yet to be determined.

The series began in 2018 to help food producers and industry leaders make informed decisions and share observations on crop progress, pest and disease threats and other topics in statewide food production. The series is open to the public free of charge.