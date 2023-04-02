In those strange, stressful days three years ago when the COVID-19 pandemic was first taking hold in our region, various governments put in place stay-at-home orders. And among the classes of workers declared “essential” were journalists.
But honestly, I didn’t feel nearly as essential as the doctors and nurses caring for people sick with the ominous new virus. And I didn’t feel as essential as the workers who kept the supply chain running as best as they could, helping us all stock up on food, cleaning supplies and (gasp!) toilet paper.
What did media outlets bring to the table? Information.
Much of our early reporting on the coronavirus was about the effects the illness had on those who caught it. We also documented the steps taken by government agencies to tamp down the spread of the virus. Later on, we listed where vaccines could be obtained in our coverage area.
But starting March 22, 2020, when the region’s first case was reported in Whitman County, we made it our mission to enumerate every time an infection or death connected to the virus was reported by health officials in the eight-county region of southeastern Washington and north central Idaho.
To me, this was our essential service. Real-time reporting of cases and deaths gave a clear snapshot of just how widespread the virus was in our area. This wasn’t speculation, conjecture or anyone’s best guess. These were the unvarnished facts.
And we’ve spent the past three years reporting those numbers. The updates were put together each weekday during the first two years of this ordeal, then we adjusted to a twice-per-week schedule and, since last summer, the numbers have been published once a week. The chart accompanying this story was compiled using the numbers we spent the past three years gathering.
Of course, most folks have long since grown weary of all aspects of COVID-19, and I suspect our readers’ interest in our continued tracking of the numbers has waned.
Frankly, I’m right there with them. Compiling the numbers has been my task for most of the past three years, and I’m sick of it. I’ve pieced together the COVID-19 report on hot summer nights, during the brisk fall, amid the bustle of Christmastime and in the bright glow of spring. I’ve done it from my desk at the Tribune office, the dining table at my home, and on the road in Spokane, Boise, Seattle, Portland, Texas and Florida. I’ve done it when I had COVID-19 myself. It has often seemed to me that I’ll never escape the COVID-19 numbers.
But then I remind myself that each of those numbers represents a person whose life was lost, devastated or at least inconvenienced by this virus. The numbers should serve as a reminder that even if we’re all done with COVID-19, it’s not done with us.
It’s true that we’ve moved into a phase with the virus where life can go on pretty much as normal, but this illness can still prove fatal among those 60 or older, or those with other health concerns. Even with COVID-19 seemingly relegated to the background, our eight-county region has sustained 75 deaths related to the virus over the past 12 months.
Starting this month, the Tribune will adjust its COVID-19 statistical update to once a month at the end of each month. Hopefully concerns about the virus will continue to slowly fade — but we will keep monitoring it.
This task remains our essential service.
Baney is the Tribune's city editor. He may be contacted at mbaney@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2262. Follow him on Twitter @MattBaney_Trib.