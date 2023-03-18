And this year, the winners and nonwinners are ...

BOISE — A bill meant to add consistency and strengthen the identification requirements for voter registration and voting was sent to the House for potential amendments on Friday, after pointed questioning toward the secretary of state.

The House State Affairs Committee went at ease prior to voting. A couple of members took aside the bill sponsors, and then the committee without further discussion voted unanimously to send it to general orders — which is the process by which bills may be amended on the House floor. However, it’s likely a new bill on the subject with adjustments will return to the committee instead, said one of the sponsors, Secretary of State Phil McGrane.