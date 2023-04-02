In those strange, stressful days three years ago when the COVID-19 pandemic was first taking hold in our region, various governments put in place stay-at-home orders. And among the classes of workers declared “essential” were journalists.

But honestly, I didn’t feel nearly as essential as the doctors and nurses caring for people sick with the ominous new virus. And I didn’t feel as essential as the workers who kept the supply chain running as best as they could, helping us all stock up on food, cleaning supplies and (gasp!) toilet paper.