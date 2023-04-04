PULLMAN — Washington State University may be raising its cost of living, giving raises to university employees, faculty, staff and graduate students if its $34.5 million request gets approved.

The Washington Legislature rolled out a draft of WSU’s operating budget and capital budget last week. These budgets are still on the House and Senate floor, and legislators will work to discuss funding in the coming weeks. The university anticipates a final copy and approval of both budgets by April 23.