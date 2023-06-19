'Lost' Apple

pictured are a pair of Gamble Gold variety apple, thought extinct. 

An apple variety that was previously thought to be lost or extinct was discovered near Moscow.

The Lost Apple Project, a nonprofit under the Whitman County Historical Society, announced the discovery Wednesday. The Lost Apple Project partnered with The Temperate Orchard Conservancy eight years ago to find lost apples in Washington. Its operations have since expanded to Idaho and Oregon.