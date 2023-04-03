MOSCOW – One customer at Mattress Firm in Moscow recently visited four times, laying on many of the 45 mattresses in the store before making a final decision about what to buy.
Updated: April 3, 2023 @ 7:10 pm
Like many shoppers at the recently opened store at Palouse Mall in Moscow, he was stressed, said Kristi Lowry, the store’s floor manager.
He wasn’t sleeping well because the mattress he owned was uncomfortable. And he didn’t want to spend a lot of money just to get a replacement that had the same problems, she said.
Such dilemmas are common, Lowry said.
“They’re sleeping miserably,” she said. “They have no idea what’s even out there because they might not have shopped for a mattress in decades.”
The staff at Mattress Firm in Moscow and the chain’s 2,440 stores around the country have plenty of ways to assist, she said.
The company’s website has a trademarked tool called “MattressMatcher,” to help customers identify possibilities that can cost anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars.
The tool asks questions about the reason for a new bed, primary sleep positions and if temperature, pain, allergies or tossing and turning interfere with people’s sleep.
Once the search has been narrowed, Lowry encourages customers to test any of the options in the store. That approach, she said, was pioneered at the first Mattress Firm, which was opened in 1986 by four men in Texas with a showroom and a pickup truck they used for deliveries.
Every employee receives more than 200 hours of training when they are hired to become what Mattress Firm calls “Sleep Experts” and take additional training as they advance in their careers, she said.
The instruction teaches them about the store’s brands such as Tempur-Pedic, Sealy and Beautyrest as well as new technologies.
One type of mattress made by many brands that’s popular now is cooler when people first lie down, Lowry said.
Then the mattresses pull away excess body heat and release it later in the night if needed as sleepers’ heart rates slow as they rest, she said.
There’s also strong demand for mattresses designed to fit adjustable bases that allow people to elevate their heads, feet or both and lines of mattresses that fit beds in recreational vehicles, Lowry said.
“We can guide you through the store and help you narrow the selection down,” Lowry said.
Mattress Firm is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The address is 2016 W. Pullman Road between Target and Ross Dress for Less in a space that previously held Christopher and Banks and part of Hot Topic.
