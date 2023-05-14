Grateful for Whitman
As the wife of a veteran, I want to express my appreciation to Chuck Whitman, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1443 commander, for all that he does to recognize and assist our community’s veterans.
His ongoing concern about the well-being of those who have bravely represented our country around the world is commendable.
My husband came home from Southeast Asia during the challenging 1960s. There was no welcome, much less any effort to help our veterans recover from the sad results of that experience. My husband was able to move on. Many others did not.
Whitman has become a lifeline for many veterans who still are trying to recover from that experience. His efforts to provide a common space for folks to meet and share their experiences has become an important part of that recovery. He encourages, inspires, motivates and gives veterans hope.
We should all be so kind and understanding. He truly has made a difference and continues to expand on all of the services that are provided by the Veterans Outreach Center in Clarkston’s VFW Hall.
The article in the May issue of Golden Times highlighted some of the people who work with him to provide a good meal for those who need it. They are wonderful people, and many thanks to all of those who volunteer at the center.
Whitman also is an Asotin County commissioner and often includes the center’s activities in his announcements.
We are very grateful, Cmdr. Whitman, and we thank you.
Pat Worle
Clarkston
Where is Rettig Plaza?
What happened to the historic Rettig Plaza? Where was Rettig Plaza? Why was Rettig Plaza important? Why was Rettig Plaza historic?
Lewiston’s Rettig Plaza is no more. Rettig Plaza was a tree-lined park within a triangle of city and county buildings: the Nez Perce County Courthouse, Lewiston Police Department and Lewiston City Hall. Not only was the site of the plaza leveled, but the memory was not celebrated before its demise.
The historic memory of Rettig Plaza has been erased. Ironically, the 13 red oak trees were felled during the celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day. What remains of this peaceful, tree-lined plaza are six large stumps of 50-year-old trees on a construction site.
Rettig Plaza was established in May 1972 in honor of Edwin C. Rettig, a civic-minded citizen of Lewiston. He was the executive vice president and general manager of Potlatch Forests, Inc. as well as other commendations.
The citizens of Lewiston have lost a valuable resource at a time when the environment is pleading for citizens to be stewards of this place we call home.
Trees are more than decoration. A forest of trees, as did the 13 trees at Rettig Plaza, contributed more to the urban canopy and quality of air than individual trees that line an expanse of asphalt. Our urban trees are the lungs of the planet. We all are responsible to contribute to the protection and management our urban forests.
Maxine Miller
Lewiston
It’s lack of trust
Most letters I’ve read here were by people who voted no on the new Clarkston High School because of the high cost.
I don’t think many of them are being cheap. They are wanting to keep their homes and still be able to feed their families. For me, it wasn’t so much the money but lack of trust in our local governments.
Around 50 years ago, the Port of Clarkston told the property owners they would only need our tax money for a few years. They don’t really need the money; they just keep finding ways to spend it so they keep getting it. Then the last three we had as county commissioners put us to a vote for a new pool, and then spent way more than we voted on. They were all fired in their next election.
The three commissioners we have now, every time a farmer or a rancher wants to sell out and enjoy their retirement, the game department makes offers on much of the ranch property, and the tears start to flow because of the loss of taxable land. Then they came up with the stupid idea of putting close to a $20 million investment on prime property in the city of Clarkston.
What was worse was when the city told them to pound sand, they kept fighting and throwing money at it for a year, and ran the cost up millions of dollars, and we still have no sign of a jail being built.
Mike Estlund
Clarkston
Maybe walk it off
May 4’s angry, vitriolic, anti-gun, rambling meltdown of letter contributor Mike Epstein referencing school shootings contained words and phrases such as National Right Wing Terrorist Association, all the bozo goons for guns, gun worship sacrosanct, GOPer Nazis, hypocritical fascists, gun worshipping fools, GOPer Nazi red states, and Republican death cult.
Wow. May I suggest the next time you have an episode like that just maybe walk it off for a couple of blocks and that might fix the tantrum. But please consider this anecdote for your misplaced hatred for guns and their owners.
Fathers should return to their families; put God, prayer and discipline back in the home and schools; and enforce gun laws already on the books.
Please consider that almost 50 years ago every home had a gun, and we also took our guns to school, left them in our unlocked vehicles and no one even considered shooting someone.
One more thing: Remove Black crime and suicide statistics involving firearms and the U.S. is not even on the radar for gun violence. So nice try, Mr. Epstein.
John Webb
Reubens
Policy is a joke
The Lewiston Tribune’s “Letters Policy,” printed on nearly every Opinion page, is a freaking joke.
It states, for example, the Tribune will print all letters with “limited exceptions,” such as libelous statements and egregious language.
Yet they routinely print letters containing language that is beyond egregious, in this writer’s opinion, so readers cannot be sure where that line is.
For example, writers Mike Somekindofastein and Danny Somekindof-avitch routinely use letters to insult and abuse wide swaths of patriotic Americans. As the Associated Press says, “... without evidence ... .”
A recent example is a screed by Somekindof-astein, speaking apparently of a national patriotic organization, as a “National Right Wing Terrorist Association.”
He goes on, dramatizing his highly educated use of the language, describing these folks as “... bozo goons ...,” “GOPer Nazis,” “... hypocritical fascists trampling all over the constitutional rights of others ...,” among other things that could easily be called “egregious” and/or “libelous” by a decent lawyer.
The policy also does not state the very real policy the Tribune exercises, that of limiting certain authors to no more than two letters a month. Not 24 letters a year, but specifically no more than two in a given month.
Except for these erudite authors like Somekindofastein and Danny Somekindof-avitch, who seem to always have more than one dictionary at hand.
But then the Tribune is one of those Orwellian organs that follows the Associated Press mantra of telling you truths that you can’t discern and also not to believe your own eyes.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston
The Tribune limits all letter writers to no more than two letters in each calendar month.
What is the harm?
My wife and I subscribe to One Day University, an online lecture series.
A recent episode on media described how our media has transformed over our history from the earliest newspapers to today’s echo chambers where we can all hear just the news we want, reinforcing the beliefs we have.
We usually feel generally hopeful after these lectures; not in this case. However, during the open question period, one listener asked what we could do to change this media reality. The professor said, “Support your local newspaper.” Only in that smaller environment can you get a diversity of opinion and the context of local issues reflecting on national trends.
That day we found a great example in this newspaper in the article written by Emily Pearce on a drag show at a tavern in Lewiston. Written like her business reviews, Emily went to the event, talked to the performers about their business and the issues they face, and the customers about why they enjoyed the performances. One 80-year-old woman came because she said it was on her “bucket list.”
Drag shows probably won’t make it to our bucket list but after the initial shock at the close-up drag star makeup, we felt we understood more about the venue and performers. Clearly this is an entertainment that people around the country enjoy, much to the chagrin of conservatives. But what is the harm? Why prevent people from enjoying these shows and prevent the artists from being paid for their work?
Jeff Watt
Pullman
Lawns will come back
The city of Lewiston irrigation ban will not have as much of a long-term impact on homeowners as they might think.
For $60 a pop at North 40, I have captured more than 1,000 gallons of water by using rain barrels as downspouts. Others can do the same before the next rain. Spent wine barrels also work (available at Erb’s Ace Hardware).
We are surrounded by grassland, which proliferates on its own in spring and fall after being dormant in the summer. As an example, I turned off my sprinklers last summer in an attempt to kill the grass in my yard. It did not work. The grass went dormant and it is as lush now as it was, minus a few bald and weedy spots from construction activity. Anyone is welcome to stop by my house and observe the failed experiment on the upper lawn and in the backyard (colonial with a red door, corner of Third Street and 11th Avenue). None of it has been irrigated, by sprinklers or by hand, since September 2021.
The ban should not be cause for panic. Established lawns will come back, but the valley might have to tolerate brown lawns this summer. If we can stomach the eyesore, and all pitch in to conserve water, it can be enough to keep the athletic fields green. That should be our priority. The less we use, the more likely it is that the city will lift the ban for those critical areas.
Linnea Noreen
Lewiston
Appreciating Kendrick
I would like to thank the city of Kendrick for stepping into action to care for my parents during a medical emergency, specifically: the Latah County Sheriff’s Department, whose deputies controlled traffic; the staff of Nathan’s for ensuring my mom had nourishment and comfort while she attempted to remain calm while care was being administered to my dad; and to the staff of Gritman’s Kendrick Family Medicine who acted swiftly and with skill to ensure that my dad was safe and stable as he waited for an ambulance.
My mom was able to capture a video to share with me what was happening with my dad as I was in Lewiston at work. I was impressed and grateful. My mom’s first call was one of great uncertainty and fear. I remember telling her to take a breath and to tell me what she saw happening around her and, as she described the scene, it blew me away the number of people who were coming to their aid.
No words can express how thankful I am, as well as my parents and family, as we have navigated a crazy trip through the health care system in the last several months and with more than one emergent episode in the last month, for your care of my parents in those moments.
Please know that we will always hold a special place in our hearts for the town of Kendrick, one of many reasons Idaho is the best place to live. Well done.
Hannah Liedkie
Lewiston