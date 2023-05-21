It would be great to be able to fly out of our airport and make connecting flights to go wherever we want to go but that is absolutely not the case.
This winter we went to see family in Maui but had to spend the night in Salt Lake City because we could not make the connection. That’s great for the hotel, but not for us.
This spring we went to Amsterdam for a river cruise and the same thing happened: We could not get to SLC to make the nonstop flight to the Netherlands. ...
Last year we flew from Seattle to Fort Lauderdale for a cruise through the Panama Canal, leaving our car at a hotel, paying for long-term parking. Upon our return, our car was not where I parked it, as it had been stolen. Great for our new car from a local dealership, but not for us.
I should be able to leave my car at home and fly to wherever I want to and get there in one day. Again, that is not the case because until we can get the early flights back that went to SLC or Seattle, that will not happen. Pullman has one but not us.
I should not have to support the hotel industry just because our airport manager and board cannot fix what someone else broke.
If anyone is interested in seeing growth in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, we need to get earlier flights out of here.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.