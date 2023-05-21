Need early flights
It would be great to be able to fly out of our airport and make connecting flights to go wherever we want to go but that is absolutely not the case.
This winter we went to see family in Maui but had to spend the night in Salt Lake City because we could not make the connection. That’s great for the hotel, but not for us.
This spring we went to Amsterdam for a river cruise and the same thing happened: We could not get to SLC to make the nonstop flight to the Netherlands. ...
Last year we flew from Seattle to Fort Lauderdale for a cruise through the Panama Canal, leaving our car at a hotel, paying for long-term parking. Upon our return, our car was not where I parked it, as it had been stolen. Great for our new car from a local dealership, but not for us.
I should be able to leave my car at home and fly to wherever I want to and get there in one day. Again, that is not the case because until we can get the early flights back that went to SLC or Seattle, that will not happen. Pullman has one but not us.
I should not have to support the hotel industry just because our airport manager and board cannot fix what someone else broke.
If anyone is interested in seeing growth in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, we need to get earlier flights out of here.
Mitch Bergman
Clarkston
Stop wasteful spending
The city of Lewiston appears to be under a lot of scrutiny lately. Many needs are being identified, along with wasteful spending.
The urban renewal has long been a source of disagreement between the city and the county, not because tax dollars can’t be used for priority projects and used wisely. It’s the wasteful spending and abuse of tax dollars when there are so many other high-priority needs.
As of December, the city’s Urban Renewal Agency diverts more than $1.5 million of property tax money, according to the Nez Perce County treasurer, to projects that have little or no demand. This is money that could be returned to the taxing districts for use in their budgets as elected officials see fit.
Currently, the needs of Lewiston are focused on roads and a water storage facility. Why, then, is the URA looking at upsizing a waterline on Mill Road and building a pedestrian path across U.S. Highway 12 to Locomotive Park? Because they can ... .
Urban renewal is a tax diversion tool to be used when the return on investment can be shown as an economic growth tool, not to fill a wish list for low-priority needs. Unfortunately, URA travels under the radar.
Cities and counties are dependent on growth in the tax base. Otherwise, the same residents will see increases more than we have. Waterlines and paths don’t pay taxes, so you will pay municipal budget shortfalls unless you tell the URA and City Council to stop unnecessary spending.
Doug Havens
Lewiston
Idaho herds rebounding?
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game released an article April 3 titled “Harvest stats ... .” It states, “hunter success is on track based on a 10-year average.”
Data offered in the article for 2020 showed an estimated harvest of 24,849 deer while the 2022 harvest data (last year) was estimated at 19,182 deer. I fully understand that we just went through two years of devastating disease outbreak in the Clearwater Region, hence a possible reason for some of the huge decline in harvest (down 5,667 deer, 23% decline). However, their data also shows a continual decline for the last seven years, including five years before the huge disease outbreak. I then read the statement, “... largely on track for the 10-year average ... and the herds are rebounding.”
Here is what I found from their data chart:
Harvest has been in a general decline for the last seven years with a high of 30,342 (2015) and last year’s low of 19,182 (2022). That’s a difference of 11,162 deer harvested or a whopping 37% decline. The article then states, “largely on track for the 10-year average ... whitetail deer are beginning to rebound from EHD outbreak.”
Reaching back 10 years for data to try to “dress up” last year’s horrible numbers is simply “deceptive fuzzy math.” We instead need to be managing for a stable and sustained deer population and discontinue IDFG’s reckless run and gun “opportunity management” policies.
William Samuels
Orofino
Why water cemetery?
In regard to the city of Lewiston and its mandatory water restriction, I feel compelled to contribute my thoughts.
I am sure there are many citizens out there feeling the same frustration. The way in which this whole reservoir incident has played out leads one to question why was the demolition of the existing reservoir postponed until mid-May? Why was this project not started in March?
The city has known for four months of this situation and what it would entail to get it up and running. What is more aggravating, is the city’s taxpayers were given one week’s notice before they implemented the water restriction.
Could the residents not be informed earlier before planting new landscaping and risking their investments? A month’s notice would have been adequate.
They say Normal Hill Cemetery is on a different well. Frankly, I don’t care if it is on a different well. I live three blocks from the cemetery so am I included in the so-called different well?
There is one thing I am certain of and that is dead people in a cemetery do not need a green lawn. I drive by every day and see it is being watered along with the city building attached and its landscaping. I have seen water on the street in the morning.
I think the living people who pay taxes and the continuous rising city fees should be able keep their lawns green. I believe the dead people buried would be just fine with brown grass.
Vicki Howery
Lewiston