I want to start by saying the Clarkston School District did everything they could do to pass this bond for the new high school.
Updated: May 7, 2023 @ 9:06 am
I get the finances involved but what I cannot wrap my head around is the thought that people have said, “It was good enough when I went and graduated from Clarkston.”
I want to make this simple. You graduated in (fill in the blank) year and congrats. Do you still have the same phone from (fill in the blank) year and is that good enough? Do you want a better phone with more options or “just good enough?”
Dave Weakland
Asotin
Ginni Thomas seems sincere
I saw a video clip of Ginni Thomas, and she appeared sincerely sweet.
Since the Dominion v. Fox News case, I get the feeling that she must feel awful having run around like a cheerleader for the devil, spreading the false news that Donald Trump was cheated out of winning the 2020 election. Obviously she was misinformed by the group of people with whom she associates (but not allowed to discuss it with her husband Clarence, they said).
I believe in her sincerity, so when she is apologizing in public for her deception, I will give her the benefit of the doubt. It should be helpful for the many good people who also were deceived. I think Trump and his syndicate will lose a lot of ground of his current support.
Of course, if you go back and read about all of the shenanigans of Trump (I started about 1980), you can see how he operates. I just hope Ginni is more careful in the future, and we can accept her apology.
Gordon Hoffman
Lewiston
The pros and cons of EVs
Nothing sweats pure soul and sex better than the sound and smell of a big-block V8 powered by 91-octane gasoline.
On the other hand, some of the high-end electric vehicles are capable of amazing feats of acceleration. And, as a bonus, purchasers of EVs are saving the planet. Or maybe not.
As yet, the good EVs are expensive. But market forces might change that. Charging challenges, especially on lengthy road trips in this part of the country, are still a big issue. But that problem might also be solved over time.
I think many of us are pondering the pros and cons of purchasing an EV. If you are, I recommend that you read a troubling new book by Siddharth Kara, titled “Cobalt Red.”
On second thought, if you are easily saddened or have a weak stomach, you should probably leave this book on the shelf.
William Furstenau
Lewiston
