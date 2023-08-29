Longtime Lewiston resident and businessman Michael J. Browne passed away of natural causes on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Mike was born March 25, 1927, to David and Josephine Brown in Williston, N.D. He was the third of six children. Mike was a proud World War II U.S. Army veteran, initially training as a horse cavalryman, then as a medic. He married the love of his life, Lois D. Garrison, in 1947. They enjoyed 69 years together until Lois’s death in 2016.

When Mike and Lois moved to Lewiston in 1962, they purchased Valley Boat and Motor, which they turned into a successful full-service marine store for more than 50 years. Mike was a pioneer in the early jet boat industry. He helped develop the Eliminater jet pump that can still be seen today on area rivers. Also, Mike’s upholstery skills were highly in demand up until age and health forced him to retire.