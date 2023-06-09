Lewiston's city council supported parklets last week in a first reading of an ordinance creating rules for them.
Parklets would allow restaurants, bars and coffee houses to establish seating areas for diners on public right of ways in downtown Lewiston.
At least 10 downtown Lewiston businesses already have outdoor seating on sidewalks and in Brackenbury Square. What makes parklets different is that those areas could be extended into a street.
The concept originated with Dan and Cindi Mader, the owners of a building that houses Bumper Crop, one of the ventures that already has sidewalk seating.
Parklets would have to adhere to a number of rules under the ordinance that needs to receive a yes vote in two more readings at the city council before it's passed.
The rules limit parklets to Main Street between Third and Ninth streets. Beer, wine and spirits could be consumed in parklets as long as the businesses adhered to all rules governing alcohol. Sturdy barriers would have to separate the parklets from vehicle traffic.
Each parklet couldn't use more than two parking spots, have to be constructed in a way it could be dismantled in 24 hours and be positioned so that it didn't interfere with safety infrastructure such as fire hydrants and pedestrian crosswalks.
