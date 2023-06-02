The Westmont baseball team begins to celebrate moments after wrapping up its 7-6 victory in the NAIA World Series title game Friday night at Harris Field in Lewiston. The Warriors from California beat the Warriors from Lewis-Clark State in front of a crowd of 4,498. For more coverage of the championship game, see the Series Extra section of today's paper.
Lewis-Clark State Isaiah Thomas hits a home run against Westmont in Game 19 of the NAIA World Series Friday at Harris Field in Lewiston. The distortion in bat and ball is due to the use of the electronic shutter on the Canon R6 camera which works by turning the camera sensor on and off.
August Frank/Tribune
Westmontâ€™s Chase Goddard celebrates after striking out a batter to end the inning during Game 19 of the NAIA World Series against Lewis-Clark State at Harris Field on Friday.
Jordan Opp/Tribune
August Frank/Tribune
Lewis-Clark State center fielder Carter Booth leaps up to catch a ball against Westmont in Game 19 of the NAIA World Series Friday at Harris Field in Lewiston.
August Frank/Tribune
Fans reach out for a T-shirt during Game 19 of the NAIA World Series between Lewis-Clark State and Westmont at Harris Field on Friday.
Jordan Opp/Tribune
Lewis-Clark State Charlie Updegrave shouts as he comes through the dugout following a home run against Westmont in Game 19 of the NAIA World Series Friday at Harris Field in Lewiston.
