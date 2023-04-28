Eliminating hassles for seniors living in their own homes is the goal of a business being launched by a trio of prominent entrepreneurs in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
LC Companion Care provides nonmedical help such as meal preparation, housekeeping, pet care, letter writing, clothes laundering, yard work, bill paying and technology support.
Its staff also can be hired to do activities with clients such as playing board games, reading out loud or doing crafts, said Robin Albers, who owns the business with Hilary Clifford and Dayna Weatherly-Wilson.
LC Companion Care serves the Lewiston-Clarkston area, and cost for services is $30 per hour, with a two-hour minimum.
Clifford is an owner of the Computer Chip and Home to Table, a business that delivers oven-ready meals.
Weatherly-Wilson is a registered nurse who telecommutes to a job doing data analysis for Proliance Surgeons in the Seattle area and serves on the Clarkston Port Commission.
Albers serves on the Clarkston City Council and is a speech-language pathologist. She works as a Betterup Coach helping clients around the world with leadership development, public speaking and accent modification.
All three women have witnessed the struggles seniors face in their homes that their joint business can address.
Albers discovered her dad, who lives between Nezperce and Orofino, was mostly eating cottage cheese, summer sausage and potato salad after he suffered injuries in a fall. He was generally able to care for himself, but he gravitated toward those foods because they last a long time in the refrigerator and require little preparation.
If a senior couple are living in a home where the washer and dryer are in the basement, the staff can do the laundry so the clients don’t risk falling as they walk up and down the stairs carrying baskets of laundry, Albers said.
The business also can help seniors tackle large projects, like cleaning out a garage. In such cases, the client leads the project, telling the employee of LC Companion Care how to assist.
As LC Companion Care builds its client base, it is seeking employees who are empathetic to seniors and can pass a background check.
