Nez Perce Tribe and mining company reach settlement over mining pollution at Stibnite Mining District

This file photo shows the Yellow Pine Pit open-pit gold mine in the Stibnite Mining District in central Idaho in 2018.

 Riley Bunch/The Idaho Press-Tribune

The Nez Perce Tribe and Perpetua Resources have reached a settlement agreement related to a Clean Water Act lawsuit over pollution being released into tributaries of the South Fork of the Salmon River.

The tribe announced the settlement in a news release Thursday.