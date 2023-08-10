Nez Perce Tribe and mining company reach settlement over mining pollution at Stibnite Mining District

The Nez Perce Tribe and Perpetua Resources have reached a settlement agreement related to a Clean Water Act lawsuit over pollution being released into tributaries of the South Fork of the Salmon River.
The tribe announced the settlement in a news release Thursday.
The river that cuts north through central Idaho is home to spring chinook, steelhead and bull trout that are protected as threatened by the Endangered Species Act. In 2019, the tribe filed the suit, claiming the company that acquired land and mining claims in central Idaho’s Stibnite Mining District with plans to restart a long-idled open pit gold and antimony mine was responsible for legacy pollution at the site and had failed to acquire permits for the pollution. The company acknowledged polluted water is being released but said responsibility lies with former owners of the mine.
The company hasn’t started mining at the site but it says reopening the mine will allow it to restore the area. The tribe believes reopening the mine will lead to further water quality problems and threaten important habitat for salmon, steelhead and bull trout.
According to a news release from the tribe, the company will contribute $4 million over four years to a South Fork Salmon Water Quality Enhancement Fund. The tribe will use the fund to implement water quality improvement projects in the South Fork of the Salmon River basin. The tribe will also receive $1 million from the company to cover costs of the lawsuit.
The settlement agreement does not wipe away the tribe’s opposition to the proposed mine, nor does it stop the company from pursuing the needed permits to reopen the mine.
Barbara Cosens, a retired University of Idaho professor of law, mediated the agreement. She said the agreement leaves unanswered the degree to which the company is or is not responsible for legacy pollution at the site.