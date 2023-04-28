A coffee business that was founded in Coeur d’Alene has opened its first location in Lewiston.
Jitterz Espresso is at 161 Thain Road next to Zip’s Drive-in. The business focuses on keeping its high-quality drinks affordable, said its owner, Laura Quast.
It hosts a daily 2-7 p.m. happy hour, when 16-ounce mochas and 20-ounce granitas — custom, hand-blended espresso drinks — are $2.92.
Each day, Jitterz sells a featured Lotus energy drink that also is $2.92. Lotus is “a proprietary blend of the earth’s most powerful plants specifically formulated to provide balanced energy,” according to an email from Jitterz.
Quast has owned Jitterz for 18 years. She was 21 when she acquired what was then the only Jitterz at the request of the owner who was struggling. Quast had formerly worked for her as a barista.
A Costco employee at the time, Quast worked at the stand for free for about six months while she completed the financing for the deal.
Since then, Jitterz has grown to 11 locations in northern and north central Idaho. In addition to Lewiston and Coeur d’Alene, Jitterz is in Post Falls, Hayden, Rathdrum, Sandpoint and Sagle.
Businesses like Zip’s sometimes ask Jitterz to co-locate with them, Quast said.
Other expansions have repeated what happened with Quast’s first location: She has been invited to step in at stands facing challenges.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.