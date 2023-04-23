The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
2. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
3. “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
4. “Hello Beautiful,” Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press
5. “Hang the Moon,” Jeannette Walls, Scribner
6. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
7. “Romantic Comedy,” Curtis Sittenfeld, Random House
8. “I Have Some Questions for You,” Rebecca Makkai, Viking
9. “Horse,” Geraldine Brooks, Viking
10. “Old Babes in the Wood: Stories,” Margaret Atwood, Doubleday
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them,” Timothy Egan, Viking
2. “Poverty, by America,” Matthew Desmond, Crown
3. “Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age,” Katherine May, Riverhead Books
4. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy, Simon and Schuster
5. “Atomic Habits: An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones,” James Clear, Avery
6. “You Could Make This Place Beautiful: A Memoir,” Maggie Smith, Atria/One Signal Publishers
7. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
8. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity,” Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford, Harmony
9. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown, Random House
10. “Sweet Enough: A Dessert Cookbook,” Alison Roman, Clarkson Potter
