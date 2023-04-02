The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers in the afternoon. High 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Rain showers early transitioning to snow showers late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%.
Updated: April 2, 2023 @ 1:02 am
The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
2. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
3. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
4. “Old Babes in the Wood: Stories,” Margaret Atwood, Doubleday
5. “A Day of Fallen Night,” Samantha Shannon, Bloomsbury Publishing
6. “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” Shelby Van Pelt
7. “I Have Some Questions for You,” Rebecca Makkai, Viking
8. “Hello Beautiful,” Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press
9. “The White Lady,” Jacqueline Winspear, Harper
10. “Before the Coffee Gets Cold,” Toshikazu Kawaguchi, Hanover Square Press
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Poverty, by America,” Matthew Desmond, Crown
2. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
3. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy, Simon and Schuster
4. “Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age,” Katherine May, Riverhead Books
5. “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us,” Ed Yong, Random House
6. “Atomic Habits: An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones,” James Clear, Avery
7. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
8. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
9. “The Best Strangers in the World: Stories from a Life Spent Listening,” Ari Shapiro, HarperOne
10. “Saving Time: Discovering a Life Beyond the Clock,” Jenny Odell, Random House
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.