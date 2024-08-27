Urban J. (Shorty) Arnzen, 68, of Cottonwood
Occupation: Retired livestock marketer
Family: Wife Marge; three grown children
Experience: No political experience, but has served on many professional boards
Michael J. Edmondson, 48, of Elk City
Occupation: Unemployed; 22 years at Shearer Lumber
Family: Wife Jamie; children ages 21, 23 and one deceased
Experience: No political experience
George Enneking, 64, of Cottonwood
Occupation: Retired from construction business
Family: Wife Karla; two grown children; four grandchildren
Experience: More than 13 years as Idaho County commissioner; Cottonwood City Council; Cottonwood School Board