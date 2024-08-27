On Saturday, the United States and the rest of the world suffered the loss of a very special individual, Ronald Reagan. Why was he such a special individual? From my viewpoint, he was very special in that he exemplified essentially all the points that I have set forth as indication of optimal thyroid function.

First of all, a picture of him as a lifeguard in his early twenties showed him to be of a physical stature that would be the envy of all men. He was perfectly proportioned and muscular, an attribute that allowed him to remain physically active into his eighties.

He was well known for his personal attraction by the masses, "animal magnetism" as I call it, something that I have noted in the children I delivered of thyroid supported pregnancies. His was shown by his record setting plurality by which he won his 1984 election. Even his political rivals had a problem not liking him.

Even though he was not extremely intelligent, he was very smart, or as it is called in the Bible, wise. He was able to foresee things and plan for them. He understood people. He was able to see that Russia was having problems and put screws to them to bring an end to the Cold War. And in spite of the recession he inherited, he started an economic recovery that, according to some pundits, has not yet really ended, with no thanks to some of our politicians, especially those lacking wisdom.