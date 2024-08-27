Asotin County

Lauren D. White and Michael D. Smith, both of Clarkston.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Sharon K. Brewer and Paul E. Brewer.

Crime Reports

A mounted deer head valued at approximately $800, a cane and a television were reported stolen from a residence on the 1300 block of McCarroll Street in Clarkston.

A Ford van parked on the 900 block of Seventh Street in Clarkston was reported vandalized. Damage to a window and door handle was estimated at $350.