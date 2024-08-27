Of Wednesday, May 24, 2000
Births
St. Joseph Medical Center
Ellie Terpenning and Richard White Jr. of Clarkston, a daughter, Monday Faye White, born Monday.
Jessica Pullins and Joseph Myrick of Lewiston, a daughter, Paige Raeann Myrick, born Tuesday.
April and Justin Scott of Lewiston, a daughter, Rylee Blaire Scott, born Tuesday.
Theresa and Jerry Oldham Jr. of Winchester, a son, Dakota Jake Allen Oldham.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Lauren D. White and Michael D. Smith, both of Clarkston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Sharon K. Brewer and Paul E. Brewer.
Crime Reports
A mounted deer head valued at approximately $800, a cane and a television were reported stolen from a residence on the 1300 block of McCarroll Street in Clarkston.
A Ford van parked on the 900 block of Seventh Street in Clarkston was reported vandalized. Damage to a window and door handle was estimated at $350.