PULLMAN -- Camp Roger Larson, a 40-acre lakeside camp located near Worley, Idaho, has been closed while Washington State University officials decide what they should do with the aging camp.

Over the years it has served as a camp for youth with handicaps and for teacher training.

WSU's College of Education has managed it since 1955.

A number of service clubs and community organizations also have been associated with the camp, contributing materials and many hours of volunteer time each year.