PULLMAN -- Camp Roger Larson, a 40-acre lakeside camp located near Worley, Idaho, has been closed while Washington State University officials decide what they should do with the aging camp.
Over the years it has served as a camp for youth with handicaps and for teacher training.
WSU's College of Education has managed it since 1955.
A number of service clubs and community organizations also have been associated with the camp, contributing materials and many hours of volunteer time each year.
But following an on-site risk assessment, university officials decided the camp will not open this season for the protection of campers and over concerns for university liability, said Mel Taylor, director of special projects for WSU Business Affairs.
University officials said the buildings at Camp Larson are in poor condition and an estimated $2.4 million would be required to bring the camp up to minimum standards. The cost of liability insurance has increased significantly, especially following the recent settlement of an injury suit involving a camper.
Officials said only one academic program has been using the camp, and it will be relocated nearer the Pullman campus. With Washington's budgetary challenges, supporting an out-of-state camp is not a priority, officials said.
The camp was named for former director Roger C. Larson, a long-time WSU physical education faculty member.