Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
NorthwestMarch 29, 2012

Tribune/Kyle Mills
Highway angioplastyCommuters negotiate the traffic revisions on U.S. Highway 95 Wednesday, as construction crews work on resurfacing the bridge over U.S. Highway 12 east of Lewiston. General contractor Penhall Co. of Tacoma, is preparing half the bridge for new concrete which is slated to be poured on Monday. The concrete will have to cure for a week before workers can switch over to start the other half. The project is slated to wrap up by the middle of April, depending on weather delays.
Highway angioplastyCommuters negotiate the traffic revisions on U.S. Highway 95 Wednesday, as construction crews work on resurfacing the bridge over U.S. Highway 12 east of Lewiston. General contractor Penhall Co. of Tacoma, is preparing half the bridge for new concrete which is slated to be poured on Monday. The concrete will have to cure for a week before workers can switch over to start the other half. The project is slated to wrap up by the middle of April, depending on weather delays.Tribune/Kyle Mills

Tribune/Kyle Mills Highway angioplastyCommuters negotiate the traffic revisions on U.S. Highway 95 Wednesday, as construction crews work on resurfacing the bridge over U.S. Highway 12 east of Lewiston. General contractor Penhall Co. of Tacoma, is preparing half the bridge for new concrete which is slated to be poured on Monday. The concrete will have to cure for a week before workers can switch over to start the other half. The project is slated to wrap up by the middle of April, depending on weather delays.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Related
NorthwestJan. 4
Patron speaks out against curricula
NorthwestJan. 4
Coroner identifies snowboarder who died at Schweitzer
NorthwestJan. 4
Judge denies bid to block Idaho’s ban on gender care
NorthwestJan. 4
WA ag agency asks thousands of property owners for help in f...
Related
‘Headed for a disaster:’ ACLU asks Idaho Supreme Court to order reform of the public defense system
NorthwestJan. 3, 2001
‘Headed for a disaster:’ ACLU asks Idaho Supreme Court to order reform of the public defense system
‘Reprehensible’: Hunter kills wolf pups
NorthwestJan. 2, 2001
‘Reprehensible’: Hunter kills wolf pups
Montana sues Yellowstone over bison
NorthwestJan. 2, 2001
Montana sues Yellowstone over bison
Seattle minimum wage reaches $20.76 an hour
NorthwestJan. 2, 2001
Seattle minimum wage reaches $20.76 an hour
Montana population growth continues slowing
NorthwestDec. 31, 2024
Montana population growth continues slowing
Gonzaga basketball team ordered to halt as it nears runway at LAX airport
NorthwestDec. 31, 2024
Gonzaga basketball team ordered to halt as it nears runway at LAX airport
Employees wary of Amazon policy
NorthwestDec. 31, 2024
Employees wary of Amazon policy
Oregon biologist sounded an early alarm on salmon awareness
NorthwestDec. 31, 2024
Oregon biologist sounded an early alarm on salmon awareness
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy