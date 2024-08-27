Highway angioplastyCommuters negotiate the traffic revisions on U.S. Highway 95 Wednesday, as construction crews work on resurfacing the bridge over U.S. Highway 12 east of Lewiston. General contractor Penhall Co. of Tacoma, is preparing half the bridge for new concrete which is slated to be poured on Monday. The concrete will have to cure for a week before workers can switch over to start the other half. The project is slated to wrap up by the middle of April, depending on weather delays. Tribune/Kyle Mills