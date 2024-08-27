Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
NorthwestJanuary 8, 1990

----Birth

St. Joseph Medical Center

Tammie Huft and John VanPelt of Clarkston, a son, Kyle Joseph, born Thursday.

DeeAnne Crum and Randy Cook of Clarkston, a daughter, Sarena DeeAnne, born Friday.

LaLinda Downing and German Caal of Clarkston, a son, Broc Luciano, born Saturday.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Melinda and Jim Paris of Clarkston, a daughter, Amber Lee.

Crime Reports

Dana L. Barlett of 1015 Third St., Lewiston, reported to Lewiston police that a table and chairs, valued at $500, were taken from her front porch Sunday morning.

Mike J. McCann of Winchester reported to Lewiston police that a weed eater valued at $400 was taken from his father's garage at 202 26th Ave. in the last three weeks.

Gary L. Hanchett of 723 15th St., Lewiston, reported that two car windows were broken before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, causing $300 damage.

Story Tags
Twin
City
Records
Related
NorthwestJan. 3
‘Headed for a disaster:’ ACLU asks Idaho Supreme Court to or...
NorthwestJan. 3
Tax debate hangs heavy over Washington legislative session
NorthwestJan. 2
‘Reprehensible’: Hunter kills wolf pups
NorthwestJan. 2
Montana sues Yellowstone over bison
Related
Seattle minimum wage reaches $20.76 an hour
NorthwestJan. 2
Seattle minimum wage reaches $20.76 an hour
Montana population growth continues slowing
NorthwestDec. 31, 2024
Montana population growth continues slowing
Gonzaga basketball team ordered to halt as it nears runway at LAX airport
NorthwestDec. 31, 2024
Gonzaga basketball team ordered to halt as it nears runway at LAX airport
Employees wary of Amazon policy
NorthwestDec. 31, 2024
Employees wary of Amazon policy
Oregon biologist sounded an early alarm on salmon awareness
NorthwestDec. 31, 2024
Oregon biologist sounded an early alarm on salmon awareness
Whitman County budget falls shy
NorthwestDec. 28, 2024
Whitman County budget falls shy
U.S. House fails to pass bill to fund rural schools
NorthwestDec. 25, 2024
U.S. House fails to pass bill to fund rural schools
Proposed changes would allow more logging
NorthwestDec. 24, 2024
Proposed changes would allow more logging
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy