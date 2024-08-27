Melinda and Jim Paris of Clarkston, a daughter, Amber Lee.

Crime Reports

Dana L. Barlett of 1015 Third St., Lewiston, reported to Lewiston police that a table and chairs, valued at $500, were taken from her front porch Sunday morning.

Mike J. McCann of Winchester reported to Lewiston police that a weed eater valued at $400 was taken from his father's garage at 202 26th Ave. in the last three weeks.

Gary L. Hanchett of 723 15th St., Lewiston, reported that two car windows were broken before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, causing $300 damage.