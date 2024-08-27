Aaron M. Rambo, 19, of Kent, Wash., was charged with forgery, a felony. He is accused of giving, on Jan. 24, 1989, a check for $44.69 to Lewiston High School on Clearwater Credit Union check blank purportedly signed by Otis Cummings. The public defender was appointed to represent him. His next court appearance is scheduled Wednesday. He was released on his own recognizance.

Jefferson O. Harris, 22, of 612 24th St., Lewiston, was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, a felony. He is accused of delivering cocaine to Vicki Smith at 2414 Main St., Lewiston, for $180 Dec. 19, 1989, and for $400 Jan. 4, 1990. The public defender was appointed to represent him. His next court appearance is scheduled Wednesday. He was held in Nez Perce County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Crime Reports

Ronnie J. Rose, manager of East Main Texaco, Lewiston, said $219 was taken from a safe in the office Thursday. A case of sausages valued at $25 was also taken. There was no sign of forced entry.

John L. Peters, 1531 Seventh St., Clarkston, reported an AM/FM cassette player, two speakers, an amplifier and sunglasses stolen from his locked pickup truck parked at his residence Wednesday night or early Thursday. The rear sliding window may have been forced open for entry.