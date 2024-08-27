The funeral for Ralph T. Hinton III, a Clarkston registered nurse, will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Clarkston. The officiant will be Bishop Michael Morrell of Asotin. A graveside service will follow at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston.

The Lewiston Police reservist died Thursday of injuries received in an automobile accident near Cottonwood. He was 50.

Hinton was born July 25, 1949, to Ralph and Margaret Mize Hinton in Atlanta, Ga.

He served four years in the U.S. Navy as a corpsman with the 1st Battalion, Ninth Marines in Vietnam. The unit was also known as the "Walking Dead." He was awarded the Purple Heart and was discharged in 1972.

He married Maureen Bartolomeo in 1969. They moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley after his discharge from the Navy and he attended Lewis-Clark State College for two years. He received his doctorate in naturopathy from the Clayton School of Natural Healing at Birmingham, Ala. He was divorced in 1980.