The funeral for Ralph T. Hinton III, a Clarkston registered nurse, will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Clarkston. The officiant will be Bishop Michael Morrell of Asotin. A graveside service will follow at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston.
The Lewiston Police reservist died Thursday of injuries received in an automobile accident near Cottonwood. He was 50.
Hinton was born July 25, 1949, to Ralph and Margaret Mize Hinton in Atlanta, Ga.
He served four years in the U.S. Navy as a corpsman with the 1st Battalion, Ninth Marines in Vietnam. The unit was also known as the "Walking Dead." He was awarded the Purple Heart and was discharged in 1972.
He married Maureen Bartolomeo in 1969. They moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley after his discharge from the Navy and he attended Lewis-Clark State College for two years. He received his doctorate in naturopathy from the Clayton School of Natural Healing at Birmingham, Ala. He was divorced in 1980.
In 1980, he married Carol LaFord in Lewiston. He worked as a nurse in nursing homes and hospitals in the Lewiston, Clarkston, Asotin, Moscow, Colfax and St. Maries. At the time of his death he was employed by Lincare as a health care clinician for oxygen supplies. His wife is also a registered nurse and she survives him at their home in Clarkston.
He was a member of the LDS Church at Clarkston, Shriners and a 32nd degree Mason. He was the Cubmaster for LDS Cub Scout Pack 249 at Clarkston and a reserve officer for the Lewiston Police Department.
His survivors include his wife, two daughters, Katie Hinton of Clarkston and Shana Hinton of Phoenix, Ariz.; stepfather, Alfred Schmitt of Lewiston; stepmother, Kay Schmitt of Lewiston; a brother, Mark Schmitt of Lewiston; two stepbrothers, John Adkins of Coeur d'Alene and Mike Adkins of Omaha, Neb.; and a grandson.
Vasser-Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.