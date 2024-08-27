Cash grain

LEWISTON GRAIN GROWERS

Lewiston grain and pea prices, posted at close of business Friday.

Portland price: Wheat per bu: March 3.49, April 3.49/3.50, May 3.51/3.52: Canola offers only: Barley per ton, coast price only, March 88.00, April 88.00, May 89.00. Net to grower at Lewiston (any station): Green peas -- regulars 8.00; Black peas, 12.00; yellow peas 7.50; lentils, 11.50; 14 percent protein DNS 4.57 coast.

PORTLAND GRAIN

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Bids at 12:30 p.m. PST Friday for grains arrived at Portland for shipment by rail, truck or barge, per bushel, except oats, corn, barley and sorghum, per cwt:

No. 1 soft white wheat 3.47; No. 1 white club wheat 3.59; No. 2 corn domestic use 5.75; No. 2 barley, unit trains and barges 4.40; No. 2 barley delivered to inland areas 4.55; 1 hard red winter wheat -- ordinary protein 3.82; 10 pct protein 3.82; 11 pct protein 3.82; 12 pct protein 3.91; 13 pct protein 4.05; 1 dark northern spring wheat -- 13 pct protein 4.24; 14 pct protein 4.58; 15 pct protein 4.81.

Spot metals

NEW YORK -- Spot nonferrous metal prices Friday. Aluminum - 65.2 cents per lb., London Metal Exch. Fri. Copper - $83.00 Cathode full plate, U.S. destinations. Copper - 78.85 cents per lb., N.Y. Merc spot Fri. Lead - 48 cents per lb. Zinc - .5290-.5365 per lb., delivered. Tin - $3.7939 Thu. Metals Week composite price per lb. Gold - $301.95 troy oz., Handy & Harman (only daily quote). Gold - $303.10 troy oz., NY Merc spot Fri. Silver -$6.380 Handy & Harman (only daily quote). Silver - $6.310 troy oz., N.Y. Merc spot Fri. Mercury - $187.00 per 76 lb flask, N.Y. Platinum - $413.00-$417.00 troy oz., N.Y. (contract). Platinum - $410.20 troy oz., N.Y. Merc spot Fri.

Money markets

NEW YORK -- Money rates for Friday as reported by Dow Jones Markets as of 4 p.m.: DJ Markets interest rate index: 5.442. Prime Rate: 8.50. Discount Rate: 5.00. Broker call loan rate: 7.25. Federal funds market rate: High 5.50 Low 5.4375 Last 5.4375.

Certificates of Deposit Primary: 30 days, 4.73; 90 days, 5.04; 180 days, 5.28. Certificates of Deposit by dealer: 30 days, 5.58; 60 days, 5.58; 90 days, 5.58; 120 days, 5.60; 150 days, 5.61; 180 days, 5.61.

Treasury Bill auction results: average discount rate: 3-month as of Mar. 23: 5.030; 6-month as of Mar. 23: 4.990; 52-week as of Mar. 26: 5.110. Treasury Bill annualized rate on weekly average basis, yield adjusted for constant maturity, 1-year, as of Mar. 23: 5.36; Treas. Billmarket rate, 1-year: 5.15-5.13; Treas. Bondmarket rate, 30-year: 5.96.

Fannie Mae 30 year mortgage commitments: 30 days, 7.07; 60 days, 7.11; Money market fund: Merrill Lynch Ready Assets: 30 day average yield: 5.08.

Energy futures

Crude oil futures finished lower on the New York Mercantile Exchange, reflecting continued uncertainty about how well and how long world oil producers will cooperate in cutting output to boost prices.

Futures retreated despite Norwegian Prime Minister Kjell Magne Bondevik's announcement that the government had received parliamentary backing to cut its oil production of 3.2 million barrels a day. Norway apparently is considering a 3 percent cut, equaling about 100,000 barrels a day.

Crude prices have benefited on the whole this week, however, from the unprecedented pact between OPEC and non-OPEC producers. Prices have risen from a nine-year low of $12.80 a barrel on March 17 to $16.76 a barrel.