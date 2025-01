Harvested peas are loaded on the Arthur Meir farm near Melrose in July of 1957. Lawrence Courtney is driving the tractor and Dale Courtney is on the pea loader, directing the truck driver. Readers who would like to share their local historical photos may do so by submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, 83501, or by e-mailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com.