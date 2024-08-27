WA Legislature considers in-car speed limiters

An 18-year-old man was allegedly driving 112 mph in a 40 mph zone when he ran a red light and smashed into Andrea Smith Hudson’s minivan last year near Renton, killing her and three children inside.

The driver had reportedly been involved in two crashes in the prior 10 months, including one where he was accused of speeding.

“This intentional behavior weaponizes vehicles, turning them into missiles, more dangerous than bullets,” Smith Hudson’s father, Ted Smith, told the state House Transportation Committee on Thursday. “We need stiff consequences for these thrill seekers, and we must use any tools available to detect and stop this from happening again.”

House Bill 1596, tentatively named the Andrea Smith Hudson Act, aims to do that. The bill would allow drivers with a suspended license to still be able to drive despite a history of street racing or excessive speeding, defined as 20 mph over the speed limit.

But to do so, they would have to install an intelligent speed limiter in their car.

The technology is similar to ignition interlock devices for people with histories of driving under the influence. Those devices require drivers to blow into a breathalyzer to show their blood alcohol concentration before they can start the car.

These devices use GPS to limit speed to the posted limit. Some of them include an override function when drivers need to pass cars or speed up for safety reasons. Under the legislation, they’d only be able to override the limiter three times per month.

Tampering with the device or otherwise violating the terms of the restricted driver’s license would be a gross misdemeanor.

Speed limiters have both active and passive options. Active ones restrict the driver’s speed, while passive ones alert the driver if they’re going over the speed limit. The bill in Washington requires active speed limiters.