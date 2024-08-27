Spokane Valley mental health clinic to close

A Spokane Valley behavioral health treatment center is closing next month with staff struggling to ensure its 1,750 patients are referred elsewhere after the abrupt announcement last Friday.

Therapeutic Solutions is based out of California and opened a Spokane Valley branch in 2018. It originally opened under the name Psychiatric Solutions but rebranded several years ago. The psychiatry-based clinic provides talk therapy, prescribes medication to treat mental health issues and offers other behavioral health services.

The March 14 closure of the Spokane Valley location was announced to staff last Friday, and patients were notified at the beginning of this week. Few details have been given.

to Spokane staff, other than a closure date and when each staff member would be laid off.

“It felt very unfair. It was an executive decision and lacked a good timeline to provide the best care to our patients,” she said.

Approximately a third of the clinic’s patients are of “higher-acuity” and may need inpatient care if treatment is interrupted, Barnes said.

The closure comes at a time when mental health care in the Inland Northwest is already hurting.

Last year, Providence Sacred Heart hospital closed its 24-bed Psychiatric Center for Children and Adolescents. Outside of the hospital systems, much of the inpatient behavioral health care in Spokane is provided at Inland Northwest Behavorial Health, which has approximately a combined hundred beds for adult and adolescent care.

Spokane Valley location Executive Director Alicia Tomlinson said their practice has received more than 400 calls a day since patients were informed of the closure via email and text message on Monday.